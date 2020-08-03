ECI/Ribbon selected for Italy's LightNet Research Network

Ribbon Communications has been selected to modernize and extend the University of Trieste’s LightNet Research and Education Network (REN) in partnership with TIM.
Under the three-year, fully turnkey open project, Ribbon will deploy its portfolio of E-Line and E-LAN protected services solution, part of its Neptune and Apollo product lines, to deliver enhanced connectivity to the university’s students, faculty and research centers. The company was selected for its outstanding portfolio, proven track record of success, and previous experience in successfully collaborating with TIM.
already underway, will replace the existing legacy network infrastructure deployed in the city of Trieste and the regional extension of the network connecting universities and research centers. The solution leverages the Apollo ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer) dynamic layer for the underlying backbone, and Neptune to deliver E-Line and E-LAN services. Ribbon’s Muse network lifecycle management system will provide the end-to-end management.
“We’re delighted to have been chosen to upgrade the LightNet research and education network with next generation network infrastructure technology. This is our eighth consecutive win in this unique sector with similar projects in the USA and across Europe,” said Fernando Valdivielso, Ribbon’s EVP of EMEA and APAC Sales. “Our high performance, future-proof networking solutions portfolio has demonstrated itself to be particularly well suited to the needs of the REN community worldwide time and again.”