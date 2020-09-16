DISH selects Blue Planet automation software for its 5G network

DISH selected inventory and service order management software from Ciena's Blue Planet division to automate its 5G network.

Blue Planet's software automation delivers real-time management of all inventory, enabling on-demand provisioning and faster rollout of customer network slices.

“Blue Planet is a key component within our 5G platform, allowing us to dynamically manage all of our network inventory and service orders in real-time,” said Marc Rouanne, executive vice president and chief network officer, DISH. “With Blue Planet’s open, agile and programmable approach, DISH can rapidly deploy services and allocate resources to wholesale and enterprise customers, allowing them to provision network slices based on SLAs.”

“Delivering 5G requires a network that can adapt, which is why gaining control over the operations environment is critical,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president, Blue Planet. “With closed-loop automation from Blue Planet, DISH will execute its innovative network strategy and usher in the 5G era.”

http://www.blueplanet.com