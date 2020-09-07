Deutsche Telekom boosts mobile network in Germany

Deutsche Telekom upgraded 5,300 mobile sites across Germany in Q2, including the construction of 82 new sites, and the addition of 5G to 4,700 sites.



Deutsche Telekom's LTE network now covers 97% of the German population."We are pushing the pace with the mobile network expansion," says Walter Goldenits, Managing Director Technology at Telekom Deutschland. “We are planning over 1,500 completely new cell phone locations this year. In addition, we will increase the mobile communications capacities for our customers at thousands of other locations through expansion measures. As part of these massive expansion activities, we are also bringing 5G further to Germany. In mid-June, Telekom ignited the 5G boost for Germany. This means that 40 million people can already use 5G."