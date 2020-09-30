DC BLOX completes metro fiber network in Huntsville

DC BLOX, a Tier III multi-tenant data center operator, completed contruction of a new metro fiber network in Huntsville, Alabama.

This network, achieved in partnership with Huntsville Utilities, leverages their extensive dark fiber infrastructure to provide connectivity to a vast majority of local organizations. The network is now available and ready for service.

“Huntsville Utilities constructed a robust fiber-optic network to move our community forward,” said Wes Kelley, President and CEO of Huntsville Utilities. “It not only serves existing utility and municipal needs; it is a catalyst for innovative partners like DC BLOX, who provide cutting-edge solutions for Huntsville’s job creators. We are excited to watch as our infrastructure is paired with great services that make our community stronger.”