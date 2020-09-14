DASAN Network Solutions leverages SiTime's silicon MEMS timing

DASAN Network Solutions, the top provider of networking solutions in Korea, is using SiTime’s silicon MEMS timing solutions.

SiTime said its MEMS oscillators are used by DASAN in products such as FTTx OLT/ONT, 5G mobile backhaul and Ethernet switches, as well as access products.

“DASAN is a premier vendor of networking equipment in Korea and the rest of the world, and has been working with SiTime for many years,” said SC Moon, VP of R&D, DASAN Network Solutions. “Our electronics must deliver the highest performance and reliability while working in harsh environments. SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions enable us to deliver this benefit to our customers.”

“In addition to its strong presence in Korea, DASAN’s equipment is deployed worldwide in a variety of environments. Additionally, DASAN’s innovative culture pushes the boundaries of equipment performance while operating in harsh conditions,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “In all these conditions, SiTime’s MEMS timing solutions deliver a game-changing benefit – they offer up to 20 times better performance and 30 times better reliability. We look forward to continue collaborating with DASAN and delivering these benefits for the foreseeable future.”

