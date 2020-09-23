CrowdStrike to acquire Preempt Security for $96 million

CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Preempt Security, a start-up offering Zero Trust and conditional access technology for real-time access control and threat prevention, for approximately $96 million.

Preempt, which was founded in 2014 by Ajit Sancheti and Roman Blachman, offers a conditional Access for continuously detecting and preempting threats based on identity, behavior and risk. The company is based in San Francisco.

CrowdStrike said it plans to offer customers enhanced Zero Trust security capabilities and strengthen the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with conditional access technology. The addition of Preempt's technology to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform will help customers achieve end-to-end visibility and enforcement on identity data.

“Hybrid work environments will become the norm for many organizations which means that Zero Trust security with an identity-centric approach and detecting threats in real-time are critical for business continuity. With the addition of Preempt Security’s capabilities, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform will provide enhanced protection against identity-based attacks and insider threats,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “Combining Preempt's technology with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform will help customers achieve end-to-end visibility and enforcement through identity, behavior and risk-based decisions to stop attacks in real time.”

“We are thrilled about joining CrowdStrike, the industry leader in stopping breaches that shaped modern endpoint security and pioneered the Security Cloud,” said Ajit Sancheti, Preempt’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Combining Preempt’s identity security expertise with CrowdStrike’s incredible scale and threat telemetry, we will be able to offer customers complete protection for hybrid workloads and remote workforces wherever they are.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2LfkdjW-9Q



