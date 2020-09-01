Colocation Australia deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 OpenFabric

Colocation Australia (ColoAU), a subsidiary of 5G Networks Limited, has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 OpenFabric.



ADVA says its open OTN cross-connect technology enables ColoAU to optimize links between Australia’s mainland state capital cities and Singapore. Customers can select data rates ranging from 1.25Gbit/s to 50Gbit/s over OTN, Ethernet, SDH/SONET and Fibre Channel interfaces.



“We’re using ADVA’s technology to solve one of the key problems that small and medium-sized companies face. They no longer need to waste valuable resources in overprovisioning links that end up redundant or obsolete and are able to support growing bandwidth requirements driven by demand. By utilizing the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric™, we’re able to provide elastic bandwidth offerings that can instantly be turned up or down,” said Nic Tippelt, wholesale manager, ColoAU. “Our new national wavelength product lets customers take control. It empowers them to choose high-quality, secure, point-to-point connectivity that supports ever-changing capacity needs.”



