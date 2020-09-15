Co-founder of ARM urges UK to block sale to NVIDIA

Hermann Hauser, co-founder of Arm, published an open letter to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom urging that the sale of Arm to Nvidia be blocked.

Hauser presents three arguments:

the impact on jobs in Cambridge, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield and Warwick once the company's headquarters are moved out of the UK;

the inevitable destruction of Arm's open licensing business model

national economic sovereignty.

As an alternative to the sale, Hauser urges a public listing on the London Stock Exchange, with the UK government investing £1-2bn and getting a Golden Share to ensure the public interest.

https://savearm.co.uk/