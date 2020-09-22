CityWest upgrades fiber infrastructure in British Columbia with Fujitsu

CityWest will upgrade its fiber optic network across western British Columbia using Fujitsu Network Communications' 1FINITY platform and Virtuora Network Control solution.

CityWest selected Fujitsu 1FINITY T300 Transport and L100 Lambda blades, along with the Virtuora Network Controller (NC), significantly increasing bandwidth and performance, as well as network efficiency. The compact modular 1FINITY T300 enables speeds up to 200G in a small footprint, helping to reduce power consumption and space constraints. In addition, the centralized provisioning and management capabilities of Virtuora NC allow CityWest to improve network automation, thereby reducing operational expenses.

CityWest is deploying the 1FINITY blades in a ring configuration, building in network redundancy to help protect against any point of failure and avoid lengthy mean time to repair (MTTR), ensuring the best possible customer service across a wide geographic region.

“At CityWest we remain true to our vision to deliver a superior customer experience, investing in 100G technology that will allow us to meet subscriber bandwidth needs well into the future,” said Donovan Dias, vice president, sales and project management, CityWest. “We opted to work with Fujitsu because performance, efficiency and network redundancy are all critical to our capability to deliver exceptional telecommunications and entertainment services to the consumers and businesses we serve, connecting our local communities to the world.”

“We are pleased to work with CityWest to advance innovation that allows delivery of enhanced speed and connectivity across the province, today and tomorrow,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “With the unrivaled flexibility, scalability and efficiency of the 1FINITY platform, CityWest can grow at their own pace with the latest technology in a disaggregated architecture.”

https://www.fujitsu.com/us/about/resources/news/press-releases/2020/fnc-20200922.html