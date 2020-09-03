Ciena trims outlook on COVID-related market pressure

Ciena reported Q3 revenue of $976.7 million, increasing 1.7% year over year. Net income per share was $0.91 GAAP; $1.06 adjusted (non-GAAP), increasing 49% year over year.



Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena said: “We delivered outstanding financial results in the third quarter, reflecting our continued innovation, market leadership and strong competitive position in an uncertain macro environment. Although COVID-related market dynamics have resulted in an orders slowdown and are likely to adversely impact our revenue for a few quarters, we are confident in our ability to continue executing on our strategy and expanding our market leadership."



COVID-19 is having an adverse impact on the velocity of business in general and particularly new business initiatives, especially in August

Service providers and MSOs are expressing greater caution with regard to spending. They are also running their networks hotter.

Optical spend growth by Webscale operators is now expected to be flat to low single-digits for this year versus the 7% to 10% that was expected at the beginning of the year.

This year, the company believes it captured an additional 1% plus of global market share

Roughly 50 design wins for WaveLogic 5 Extreme

More than a dozen customers for Adaptive IP solutions, including Telefónica UK and SK Telink







https://investor.ciena.com/news/press-release-details/2020/Ciena-Reports-Fiscal-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results/default.aspx