CenturyLink is now Lumen

CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen Technologies.

The company's mission statement is "to help lead enterprises through the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution – a time when smart, connective devices are everywhere."

"Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners," stated Lumen president and CEO Jeff Storey.

Effective with the opening of the trading day on Sept. 18, 2020, the company stock ticker will change from CTL to LUMN.

Lumen said its worldwide fiber network infrastructure and complementary capabilities deliver unique competitive advantages to customers in four key areas:

Lumen provides hybrid network solutions built to quickly respond to customers' ever-changing data and application needs. Edge Cloud & IT Agility : Lumen enhances application experiences by delivering low-latency, high performance data access and by moving data and workloads closer to where customers need them.

Lumen offers global threat intelligence, network-based security controls and deep security expertise to help customers protect their data and applications against constantly evolving threats. Communications & Collaboration: Lumen's communication and collaboration solutions make it easy for people to stay connected, productive and engaged wherever they are located.

https://news.lumen.com/jeff-storey-introduces-lumen