Calix debuts Wi-Fi 6 CPE for service providers

Calix introduced its GigaSpire BLAST u4 CPE with customizable branding for communications service providers (CSPs). The u4 offer Wi-Fi 6 encased in a compact, minimalist design.

Units are pre-integrated into Calix Support Cloud, so CSPs can take advantage of the support center, and Calix Marketing Cloud for data-driven marketing campaigns. As with all BLAST systems, the CSP’s branded CommandIQ™ mobile app and EDGE Suites are fully integrated, establishing the CSP’s branded virtual storefront with revenue-generating services in multiple rooms in the home.

“The GigaSpire BLAST u4 is a perfect balance between a beautiful consumer aesthetic and carrier-class reliability, management, and insight. There are no compromises in this system as evidenced by the industry leading Wi-Fi 6 performance that enables a CSP to deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi experience to their subscribers,” said Michael Weening, chief operating officer for Calix.