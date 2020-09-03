Broadcom pushes ahead with Gen 7 64Gb/s Fibre Channel

Broadcom released the first Gen 7 64Gb/s Fibre Channel switching platforms and the first 64Gb/s Fibre Channel optical transceiver.





Broadcom acquired Brocade in November 2017.

The solutions are currently being qualified for use in Brocade switches and Emulex adapters, for end-to-end Gen 7 Fibre Channel performance.“Broadcom continues to lead the market and drive innovation with the launch of the industry’s first end-to-end Gen 7 Fibre Channel portfolio,” said Jack Rondoni, senior vice president and general manager, Brocade Storage Networking division, Broadcom. “Brocade Gen 7 harnesses the power of 64Gb/s switching technology and transforms current storage networks with autonomous SAN capabilities, simplifying management, and significantly reducing operational costs.”Brocade said its Gen 7 Fibre Channel being 64Gb/s line-rate speed along with a 50 percent reduction in latency. Brocade Gen 7 also introduces a range of autonomous technologies to simplify and automate management. The self-optimizing capability utilizes actionable intelligence to automate network management and maximize performance. Learning traffic behavior enables the network to make smarter decisions on traffic prioritization, congestion management and notification to ensure optimal network performance for applications and storage.