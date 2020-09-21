AT&T delivers SD-WAN with Cisco

AT&T is delivering a global SD-WAN for UDG Healthcare plc and its operating companies around the world using Cisco Viptela SD-WAN architecture.

The managed solution will allow UDG Healthcare’s teams to react more quickly to business demands in their supply chain and provide a better end user experience wherever they are working.

UDG Healthcare delivers advisory, communication, commercial, clinical and packaging services to the healthcare industry across two main divisions, Ashfield and Sharp. The group has 8,200 employees.

“UDG Healthcare saw an opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience across its network, covering its employee end users and the customers it serves around the world,” said John Vladimir Slamecka, EMEA region president, AT&T.



