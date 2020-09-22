AT&T and Microsoft target global IoT

AT&T is working with Microsoft to deliver an integrated IoT solution with Azure Sphere. The companies will offer an AT&T powered "Guardian" device with Azure Sphere along with an AT&T global SIM that enables connectivity in more than 200 countries across 500 carriers. The solution enables enterprises to easily connect existing equipment to the cloud and to Azure IoT Central. Customers can connect their devices and machines to their own cloud environment without the need to connect to a Wi-Fi through a third party network connection that may not meet their high security standards.

“Our work with AT&T is a prime example of how the convergence of secure cloud computing and network technology helps businesses unlock new customer value and continuously simplify every aspect of our personal and professional lives,” said Corey Sanders, corporate vice president, Microsoft Solutions.

“AT&T and Microsoft share the belief that technology should serve people,” added Mo Katibeh, executive vice president and chief product and platform officer, AT&T Business. “Working with Microsoft we can offer a truly global solution with strong security and data insights that can help a broad array of industries simplify operations, manage costs, and become more agile in any market.”



