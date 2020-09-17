Altitude Infrastructure plans EUR 2.5 billion investment in FTTH for France

Altitude Infrastructure announced plans to invest more than UER 2.5 billion to accelerate the rollout of fiber in France. The company raised EUR 500 million in new equity to help fund the initiative. The equity was raised through a pension fund managed by the Real Assets and Private Markets division of UBS Asset Management.

Altitude Infrastructure said this initiative will bolster its market position as one of the leading operators of optical networks in France.

http://www.altitudeinfrastructure.fr/actualites/53-altitude-infrastructure/908-altitude-infrastructure-leve-plus-de-500m-et-prevoit-2-5-mds-d-investissements-sur-la-fibre