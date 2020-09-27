Advantech's uCPE certified on Verizon

Advantech certified its FWA-1012VC customer premise equipment for use on Verizon Wireless in SDN and NFV deployments.

Advantech’s white box solution FWA-1012VC is available with a single 2, 4 or 8 or 16 core Intel Atom Processor C3000 offering a choice of performance levels to match the required workload. Support for the data plane development kit (DPDK) on all network interfaces provides an increase of up to 10x in packet throughput. Support for Intel Quickassist Technology (QAT) offers crypto and compression acceleration which offloads compute-intensive security and compression operations, freeing up CPU cores.

uCPE is a general purpose platform that integrates compute, storage and networking on a commodity, off-the-shelf server, allowing it to provide network services such as SD WAN and firewall, as virtual functions to any site on a network.



