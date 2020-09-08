ADTRAN introduces MetNet 60GHz fixed wireless CPE

ADTRAN introduced its new MetNet 60GHz high-powered version 2 (HPv2) CPE for extending gigabit symmetric services beyond the reach of the existing fiber network, whether it is a residential broadband, enterprise, backhaul or smart city use case.



The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz HPv2 CPE, which was developed using technology built by Cambridge Communication Systems (CCS), uses a 90-degree phased array antenna that can now extend gigabit symmetric services out to 500 meters beyond the mesh nodes.



ADTRAN said its MetNet 60GHz solution, inclusive of both CPE and mesh nodes, delivers on the promise of a robust, self-optimizing millimeter wave (mmWave) gigabit fixed wireless network. It is designed to reach residential, campus, smart city and business customers, as well as support backhaul/midhaul small cell densification initiatives. The next-generation CPE significantly reduces the cost per subscriber connected, offering a small form factor while retaining maximum link performance. The mesh nodes automatically form multi-gigabit backhaul links to neighboring nodes, which enables multi-gigabit drop capability at the mesh node or to aggregate the subtending gigabit CPE. Additionally, mesh and CPE radios can be easily added without RF engineering to further simplify network scalability. Multiple mesh nodes can be connected into the core network at different 1GE or 10GE fiber point of presence locations to offer additional network capacity and improved resiliency.“The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is an innovative self-configuring, self-optimizing and self-healing solution that makes it simple to deploy as well as maintain. This affords new broadband service entrants with lean operations and provides those with limited wireless expertise the ability to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy an ultra-low latency, gigabit-capable access network,” said Michael Kletchko, Head of Market Development for Fixed Wireless Access Solutions at ADTRAN. “As operators look to build their best broadband network, ADTRAN is helping to eliminate the digital divide by making gigabit services available over any infrastructure.”http://www.adtran.com/fixedwireless