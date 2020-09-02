ADTRAN enhances its Gigabit switch portfolio

ADTRAN has expanded its NetVanta Gigabit Ethernet Enterprise Switch portfolio to meet a broader range of Power over Ethernet (PoE) budgets.



The new family of switches are designed to support emerging applications in the enterprise, ranging from site surveillance to industrial automation, demand high availability, security and flexible power options.



The NetVanta 1560 Gigabit Ethernet switches combine carrier-grade features like Ethernet OAM and G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) with enterprise-class features like Denial of Service (DoS) attack prevention and flexible PoE powering. Configurations are available with 8-, 24- and 48-port options.



When paired with ADTRAN’s PON SFPs, the NetVanta 1560 switches can be utilized as high-density ONTs. With the updated QoS capabilities and ethernet protection features, the switches can bridge the gap between traditional enterprise switching and Carrier Ethernet NID solutions, providing a high-value, cost-effective delivery and termination solution. Service providers can deliver gigabit to the switch for MDUs, small business and enterprise customers, including those with large campus environments where these new recovery capabilities and failover times deliver faster than traditional spanning tree modes.



“Businesses are rapidly deploying a wide range of power-intensive, high-capacity connected devices to drive efficiency and improve productivity, but need to consider how these new devices drain both power and bandwidth,” said Brian Lenahan, Enterprise Product Line Manager at ADTRAN. “ADTRAN’s gigabit Ethernet switches make it easier for service providers to support these evolving environments and provide relief for the standard and high-power PoE budgets.”



http://www.adtran.com/switches