ZTE demos 3 energy saving technologies for 5G

ZTE has demonstrated three energy saving technologies suitable for the existing 5G wireless network: DTX shutdown (inclusive of timeslot shutdown and symbol shutdown), channel shutdown, and deep sleep.



The technologies have been tested by the Liaoning branch of China Unicom in Dalian, China.



ZTE said the trial results show that the power consumption can be reduced by 10% to 20% with DTX shutdown technology, 15% to 25% with channel shutdown technology, and 60% to 80% with deep sleep technology. When the energy saving technologies combination is enabled, a single 5G base station with S111 configuration can save 10 to 12 KWh per day on average, with network KPIs remaining stable.



To address 5G challenges of larger bandwidth, more channels, higher frequency bands, and denser sites, ZTE has also introduced a 7nm high-integration chip, a new-generation GaN high-efficiency power amplifier, and a V-tooth heat dissipation technique that uses a bionic leaf vein design.





