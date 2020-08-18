ZTE and MediaTek complete 5G carrier aggregation using 700 MHz and 2.6 GHz

ZTE and MediaTek announced 5G carrier aggregation verification of 700MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum based on commercial terminal chips. The test occurred in Xi’an, China and used ZTE's commercial 5G wireless base stations and its latest 5G core network equipment, along with the 5G test terminal featuring MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G-integrated SoC.



The companies verified dual-carrier aggregation of 30MHz over 700MHz and 100MHz over 2.6 GHz, achieving an effective downlink data throughput of 1.849 Gbps.



Committed to the development of 5G industry, ZTE has invested heavily in the development of 700 MHz products, and has actively cooperated with industry partners to accelerate the commercialization of the 700 MHz frequency band.



In addition to releasing a series of 700 MHz commercial products, ZTE has also completed 700MHz SA networks, 700MHz VoNR (Voice over New Radio), and the end-to-end interconnection tests on 30MHz, so as to strengthen the integration of Sub 1GHz & Sub 6GHz as well as the application research on 700MHz.