Zoom experienced a widespread outage on Monday, the first day of online classes for many schools and universities across the United States. Users in the UK also reported disruptions to the Zoom conferencing service.
The company said it began posting a software fix as of 8am PT.
Monday, August 24, 2020
Zoom suffers widespread outage
Monday, August 24, 2020
Zoom experienced a widespread outage on Monday, the first day of online classes for many schools and universities across the United States. Users in the UK also reported disruptions to the Zoom conferencing service.