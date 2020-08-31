Zoom reports 458% growth in key customer segment

Zoom Video Communications reported quarterly revenue of $663.5 million, up 355% year-over-year. GAAP net income was $185.7 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $274.8 million.



“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom's video-first platform. At Zoom, we strive to deliver a world-class, frictionless, and secure communication experience for our customers across locations, devices, and use cases,” said Zoom founder and CEO, Eric S. Yuan. “Our ability to keep people around the world connected, coupled with our strong execution, led to revenue growth of 355% year-over-year in Q2 and enabled us to increase our revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year.”



Some metrics:





Approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 458% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

988 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up approximately 112% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 9th consecutive quarter.