Zayo boosts its IP transit capacity in key metro markets

Citing increased demand to 100G ports, Zayo announced a significant boost to its IP Transit capacity in key metro markets across the United States.



Zayo recently completed upgrades to support 100G IP Transit in Phoenix, San Jose and Denver. These three metro areas join Atlanta, Boston, New York, Miami, San Francisco and Seattle in benefiting from Zayo’s 100G enabled services.



“We're also meeting requests from higher bandwidth consumers as they work to support the major increase in traffic on their own platforms. In many cases, the requests are for significant increases in bandwidth, even doubling capacity.”



