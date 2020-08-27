VMware posts Q2 revenue of $2.88 billion, up 9% yoy

VMware reported Q2 revenue of $2.88 billion, an increase of 9% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $447 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $5.30 billion1, or $12.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $766 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, up 18% per diluted share compared to $650 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.



“In light of these uncertain times, we delivered solid execution and financial performance in Q2 FY21,” said Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO. “With our Any Cloud, Any Application, Any Device strategy, we are helping customers solve their hardest technology challenges and meet and exceed their business objectives.”



“Our performance in Q2 reflected strength in our Subscription and SaaS product offerings, which grew 44% year-over-year,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “We plan to accelerate certain product initiatives through the remainder of the year, which will further support customers’ digital transformations and grow our Subscription and SaaS product offerings.”





The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.35 billion, an increase of 11% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the second quarter was $631 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year, representing 22% of total revenue.

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue plus sequential change in unearned subscription and SaaS and license revenue grew 12% year-over-year.

VMware made available the second generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, a VMware service that delivers simple, more secure and scalable infrastructure as-a-service to customers’ on-premises data center and edge locations.

Google Cloud announced the general availability of Google Cloud VMware Engine, an integrated first-party offering with end-to-end support to migrate and run the VMware environment in Google Cloud.

Microsoft previewed the next generation of Azure VMware Solution, a first-party solution designed, built and supported by Microsoft and endorsed by VMware.

VMware announced new capabilities designed to further improve the economic value of VMware Cloud on AWS while meeting an evolving set of requirements for application modernization, business continuity and resiliency, and cloud migration.

Oracle unveiled worldwide availability of Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, a dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment that enables enterprises to easily move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

DISH has chosen VMware Telco Cloud to help deploy the world’s first 5G, cloud-native Open Radio Access Network. The platform will help bring to life the first network in the U.S. to combine the efficiency of the distributed telco cloud, public cloud and private cloud environments while delivering consistent, low-latency edge computing.

Intel and VMware announced they are collaborating on an integrated software platform for virtualized Radio Access Networks to accelerate the rollout of both existing LTE and future 5G networks.