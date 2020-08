Fungible was founded in 2015 to revolutionize the performance, economics, reliability, and security of scale-out data centers.In this video, Pradeep Sindhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Fungible, shares observations about scale-out data centers and the key innovations of Fungible’s Data Processing Unit (Fungible DPU™) which has been positioned as the “third socket” in data centers, complementing the CPU and GPU.