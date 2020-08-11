Viavi clocks revenue of $266.6 million, down 8% year-over-year

VIAVI reported revenue of $266.6 million for its fourth fiscal quarter, ended June 27, 2020. GAAP net income was $26.7 million, or $0.12 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $40.8 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with net revenue of $256.2 million for the preceding quarter and revenue of $289.7 million for the same period last year.



"In fiscal fourth quarter our Wireless Lab equipment business delivered a record revenue quarter driven by 5G and we also saw overall NSE demand stabilizing," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "For the full fiscal year 2020, revenue and non-GAAP EPS grew despite the business impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half. Although near-term macroeconomic uncertainty is expected, we remain positive on the secular demand drivers for increased network capacity that drive 5G Wireless and Fiber and the continued penetration and adoption of 3D Sensing technology in mobile applications."



Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 38.8%, 27.7% and 33.5%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended June 27, 2020. Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 36.5%, 32.4% and 31.1%, respectively, of total net revenue for the year ended June 27, 2020.



