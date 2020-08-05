Verizon invests in PICadvanced for NG-PON2

Verizon Ventures led a $4.5 million Series A financing round backing PICadvanced, a start-up targetting NG-PON2.



PICadvanced, which is based in Portugal, is working on NG-PON2 transceivers - including innovation in the optics, electronics and in the blending of the the two.



The investment round also included the participation of 200M Co-Investment Fund managed by PME Investimentos, which makes co-investments in high-growth Portuguese startups.



https://picadvanced.com/