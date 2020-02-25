The Trump administration announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum will be made available for commercial 5G deployment.
The action, which will be taken by the FCC in collaboration with the Department of Defense, targets the 3.45-3.55 GHz band.
Monday, August 10, 2020
U.S. to open 3.45-3.55 GHz mid-band spectrum for 5G
