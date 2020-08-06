Trump issues executive order to block Tencent's WeChat

President Trump issued an executive order to restrict transactions in the United States with Tencent Holdings Ltd., the Chinese company that owns WeChat.



The order, which takes effect in 45 days, bans any transaction with Tencent that is related to WeChat by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.



Trump said the order was necessary because WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, allowing the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information, and even keeping tabs on Chinese citizens visiting the United States who may be enjoying the benefits of a free society for the first time in their lives.





