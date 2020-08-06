Thursday, August 6, 2020

TI Sparkle appoints Elisabetta Romano as CEO

Thursday, August 06, 2020  ,  

Telecom Italia Sparkle appointed Elisabetta Romano as its new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Mario Di Mauro, who held the position since March 2019.

Romano has served as Chief Technology Officer at TIM since 2018. Previously she was VP and Head of TV & Media at Ericsson.