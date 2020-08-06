Telecom Italia Sparkle appointed Elisabetta Romano as its new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Mario Di Mauro, who held the position since March 2019.
Romano has served as Chief Technology Officer at TIM since 2018. Previously she was VP and Head of TV & Media at Ericsson.
Thursday, August 6, 2020
TI Sparkle appoints Elisabetta Romano as CEO
Thursday, August 06, 2020 People, TI Sparkle
Telecom Italia Sparkle appointed Elisabetta Romano as its new Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Mario Di Mauro, who held the position since March 2019.