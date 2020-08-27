The Internet encompasses 370.1 million domain names, up 1% yoy

As of the end of Q2 2020, the Internet encompassed 370.1 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), according to Verisign's Domain Name Industry Brief. This marks an increase of 3.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Domain name registrations have grown by 15.3 million, or 4.3 percent, year over year.



The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 162.1 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.9 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 6.0 million domain name registrations, or 3.8 percent, year over year.

As of June 30, 2020, the .com domain name base totaled 148.7 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.4 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 11.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared to 10.3 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Some additional highlights: