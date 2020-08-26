Telia Carrier announces expansion and partnerships in Mexico

QuattroCom, a Mexican carrier-neutral service provider, has formed a partnership with Telia Carrier to provide dedicated Internet access to its enterprise businesses in the city of Querétaro, in central Mexico. The partnership gives QuattroCom access to Telia Carrier's AS1299 global network, supporting enterprise business demands for the increasing need for scalable, high-performance connectivity in the city's growing business market.



“Partnering with QuattroCom allows us to reach the burgeoning businesses in the city Querétaro,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Aside from being recognized as being one of the best places to do business in the Americas, Querétaro is also considered to be Mexico's 'Silicon Valley.' This partnership allows us to strengthen our position to deliver connectivity and high-quality local access to these thriving businesses and enables the local infrastructure to grow.”Telia Carrier also announced an expansion of its partnership with Neutral Networks in Mexico, adding a new point of presence (PoP) at the Pabellon M development in the city of Monterrey. The partnership will enhance Telia Carrier’s fiber backbone and connectivity in the city of Monterrey, with the possibility to connect with northern Mexico’s top markets and strategic business sectors including manufacturing, commerce and financial services.“Our presence in Monterrey is part of Telia Carrier’s mission to extend our global network partnering with regional access providers to bring unique diversity and value to the market. Working with Neutral Networks, a division of Even Group which is one of the most active infrastructure builders in the Mexican telecoms landscape, we strengthen our position to deliver connectivity and high-quality local access for growing regional industries.” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier.http://www.Teliacarrier.com