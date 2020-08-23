Tektronix debuts optical transceiver test platform

Tektronix introduced its new 8 Series sampling platform, a disaggregated modular instrument series boasting parallel acquisition, with up to 4 channels per mainframe and the highest measurement accuracy for PAM4 optical signals on multiple inputs simultaneously.



The 8 Series consists of the TSO820 Sampling Oscilloscope Mainframe, optical sampling modules, and TSOVu, a new software platform that runs independent of the mainframe on host PC for both live and offline processing of acquired data. Tektronix also introduces the TCR801, an external optical clock recovery module which covers dual band ranges around both 26GBd and 53GBd. These instruments and software provide a platform solution for fast acquisition and analysis."Our customers are facing new challenges with the increased demand for bandwidth and network capacity," says Matt Ochs, General Manager of the Performance Portfolio at Tektronix. "The 8 Series helps solve critical problems by delivering a scalable platform that reduces test times, while also providing fast, accurate and repeatable test results."http://news.tektronix.com/2020-08-20-Tektronix-Introduces-the-8-Series-Sampling-Oscilloscope-Platform-with-Support-for-56GBd-and-28GBd-applications