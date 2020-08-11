TEC launches 10G XGS-PON across mid-south with ADTRAN

TEC, a provider of residential and business services for rural communities in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, is launching 10G services using ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform.



“In recent years, we have witnessed exponential advancements and growth in the technologies surrounding broadband internet delivery to business and residential customers,” said John Cole, Director of Network Operations at TEC. “Today, we are excited to introduce 10G XGS-PON to TEC service areas. It allows TEC to serve fiber-based broadband services to residential homes and businesses at speeds up to 10G. These speeds are often used by service providers as the primary internet connections that serve thousands of customers. With XGS-PON, we now have the ability to deliver 10G to each building we connect.”



“TEC’s commitment to delivering the network its customers need is demonstrated by its decision to deliver the first 10G network that spans these rural communities,” said Mark Ogden, Regional Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “ADTRAN’s commitment to TEC is that we’ll continue to deliver solutions and services they need to help them build their best network today, tomorrow and into the future.”





