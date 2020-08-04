Taiwan's APT picks Nokia as sole 5G (NSA/SA) vendor

Taiwanese mobile operator Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) has selected Nokia as its single vendor for 5G New Radio (NR). APT will deploy high-band 28 GHz mmWave in Taiwan.



The deal also encompasses 5G core (non-standalone and standalone), security and monetization. Financial terms were not disclosed.



As part of the deal, APT will also deploy Nokia software spanning Core Network, monetization and security. The cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway (CMG) and Cloud Mobility Manager (CMM) appliance solutions, from Nokia’s Cloud Packet Core (CPC) portfolio, will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture.



Nokia said its CPC cloud-native design also gives APT the capability to rapidly launch 5G services to its customers without making significant changes to the network. Additional virtual network functions and applications to be deployed on Nokia CloudBand and NetAct will manage these along with the physical network elements. This will allow APT to shift its network and operations to cloud-native automated efficiency and to rapidly launch and monetize new 5G experiences and enterprise services. NetGuard Certificate Manager will, in turn, ensure efficient and secured management of digital entities.



Nokia will also provide its Nokia AirFrame data center solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco and IT networking and service delivery, and digital design and deployment for a faster time to market, as well as optimization and technical support services.





