Subsea cable planned for Chile-NZ-Australia route

Chile's Ministry of Transport & Telecommunications selected a subsea cable route across the South Pacific directly linking to New Zealand and Australia.



The proposed 13,180-km route, which was supported by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan ICT Fund, would offer onward connections to Japan via existing subsea cables. It would also support the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) initiative.A rival trans-Pacific cable proposal backed by Huawei and the government of China did not gain the support of the Chilean government.