SiTime builds MEMS Clock-System-on-a-Chip

SiTime is entering the $1 billion per year silicon clocks market with the introduction of a Clock-System-on-a-Chip powered by its third generation MEMS resonator technology.



The new SiTime "Cascade" family of MEMS clock ICs is targeted at 5G, wireline telecom and data center equipment. The first product, the SiT9514x, consists of clock generators, jitter cleaners, and network synchronizers that deliver multiple clock signals in a system. SiTime’s MEMS resonator is integrated inside the silicon package.



SiTime's MEMS devices, which have shipped over 1.5 billion units in over 200 commercial products, deliver higher performance, lower power, and better resiliency than other timing solutions.



SiTime says its Cascade clock-system-on-a-chip delivers up to 10 times higher reliability and resilience, enabling superior resiliency for 5G infrastructure. Either standalone or together with SiTime’s MEMS TCXOs and OCXOs, the SiT9514x delivers a complete timing solution for applications such as 5G RRUs, small cells, edge computers, switches, and routers.



Samling is underway and volume production is expected in Q4.









“SiTime continues to expand our focus on the communications-enterprise market for many reasons. Our MEMS technology is well suited to solve the difficult timing challenges of emerging 5G infrastructure. This represents a large growth opportunity for SiTime that is complemented by production usage for many years,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “Today, our Elite Platform™ Super-TCXOs™ and Emerald™ OCXOs have multiple design wins in this market. We are expanding our strong foothold with the introduction of the Cascade family. Not only is this a natural next step for our timing business, but it also brings us closer to the customer as we work together to define their clock tree. In fact, Cascade devices offer a complete clock-system-on-a-chip, which allows our customers to simplify their designs and reduce time to market. As the only provider of MEMS resonators, oscillators, and clock ICs, and delivering system-level benefits to customers, SiTime continues to transform the $8 billion timing market.”