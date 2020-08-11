SiFive and Innovium enter collaboration

SiFive and Innovium, announced a collaboration to drive faster innovation in switch silicon solutions.
SiFive specializes in RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions. Innovium is known for its networking switch silicon for cloud and edge data centers.
The companies are collaborating on new designs that incorporate SiFive E2-Series processor cores to extend Innovium’s programmable switch silicon.
Innovium’s TERALYNX offers customers a highly differentiated and comprehensive programmable switch silicon portfolio, from 1 to 25.6Tbps performance and an architecture scaling to 51.2Tbps+, with consistent features and software.
“As Innovium’s highly successful TERALYNX switches ramp in Cloud and Edge data centers, we continue to invest in an industry-leading roadmap for next-generation networks,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO of Innovium, Inc. “We are pleased to use SiFive’s processor IP in our products for additional flexible and programmable capabilities in the areas of management and configuration.”
“SiFive’s winning processor portfolio is well suited to new designs for datacenter infrastructure thanks to the highly-efficient, silicon-proven, configurable cores we offer,” said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, Chairman, President & CEO of SiFive. “The data center market is searching for efficient and scalable networking solutions that, through collaborating with Innovium, we can help provide.”
SiFive raises $61 million for RISC-V
The latest funding round was led by SK hynix, joined by new investor Prosperity7 Ventures, with additional funding from existing investors, Sutter Hill Ventures, Western Digital Capital, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, Intel Capital, Osage University Partners, and Spark Capital.
Innovium raises $170 million for its switching silicon
The new funding round included investments from Premji Invest, DFJ Growth, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, and multiple strategic investors, along with existing investors including Greylock, Capricorn, WRVI, Qualcomm Ventures, Redline, S-Cubed Capital and DAG
. Innovium said this latest funding makes it the first network silicon company to achieve billion-dollar valuation "unicorn" status.
Earlier this year, Innovium unveiled its TERALYNX 8 silicon boasting 25.6Tbps switch with 112G SerDes
In addition, Innovium noted the following milestones during 1H 2020:
- Continued volume production ramp of TERALYNX 7
- Ramping TERALYNX 5 shipments for ToR, Edge & 5G customer designs
- Revenue growth of over 5x in 1H 2020 vs 1H 2019
- Achieved over 20% market share in 50G WW SerDes shipments and emerged as the only credible silicon diversity option [1]
- Wins, deployments and trials at majority of top 25 Cloud customers in the world
“We are delighted at the strong adoption at leading OEM, Cloud and ODM customers for our TERALYNX® family, which resulted in over 20% market share for 50G SerDes switch silicon in our first year of shipments. This additional funding, achieved despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, validates our vision, execution and momentum in a multi-billion secular high-growth market,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder and CEO of Innovium.
“Data centers are expected to see secular long-term expansion from Cloud, 5G, AI and remote-work applications. Innovative TERALYNX switch silicon products from Innovium have already been adopted by world’s leading hyperscale Cloud providers and leading OEMs including Cisco. We are excited to partner with Innovium for its roadmap innovation and help accelerate go-to-market ramp up,” said TK Kurien, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Premji Invest.
Innovium pushes switching silicon to 25.6 Tbps with support for 112G PAM4
Innovium's TERALYNX 8 switch, which is aimed at hyperscale data centers and which is expected to sample in the second half of 2020, could be used for highly compact, highest port-density single-chip switches for 100G to 800G configurations, including 1RU, 32 x 800G switch. The silicon will be delivered in a single 7nm die fabricated by TSMC.
Innovium confirmed that its current generation, 12.7 Tbps switching silicon is already being used by numerous commercial customers, including some of the biggest cloud provider networks.