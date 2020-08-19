Sierra Wireless ships 5G NR Sub-6 GHz and mmWave modules

Sierra Wireless released its first-to-market EM919x 5G NR Sub-6 GHz and mmWave embedded modules.



The 5G modules, which based on the M.2 form factor, enable OEMs to include 5G in computing devices, routers, gateways, industrial automation, and many new Industrial IoT applications.



Larry Zibrik, Vice President, 5G & Embedded Broadband, Sierra Wireless, said: “5G is the most technically challenging evolution in the history of wireless, particularly because of the introduction of mmWave. Sierra Wireless has delivered industry-leading embedded modules, beginning with the first generation of cellular data technologies, and we’re the only partner with the experience to help our customers navigate the complexities of 5G. Industry leaders trust Sierra Wireless to help them get to market on time with secure 5G connectivity, and to invest in the expertise required to enable future key features, such as dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) and 5G NR standalone mode for even higher performance.”





