Samsung implements "X-Cube" 3D IC packaging in 7nm and 5nm

Samsung Electronics announced the immediate availability of its 3D IC packaging technology, eXtended-Cube (X-Cube).



"Samsung's new 3D integration technology ensures reliable through-silicon via (TSV) interconnections even at the cutting-edge EUV process nodes," said Moonsoo Kang, senior vice president of Foundry Market Strategy at Samsung Electronics. "We are committed to bringing more 3D IC innovation that can push the boundaries of semiconductors.”



The X-Cube test chip built on 7nm uses TSV technology to stack SRAM on top of a logic die, freeing up space to pack more memory into a smaller footprint. Enabled by 3D integration, the ultra-thin package design features significantly shorter signal paths between the dies for maximized data transfer speed and energy efficiency. Customers can also scale the memory bandwidth and density to their desired specifications.



Samsung X-Cube's silicon-proven design methodology and flow are available now for advanced nodes including 7nm and 5nm. Building on the initial design, Samsung plans to continue collaborating with global fabless customers to facilitate the deployment of 3D IC solutions in next-generation high-performance applications.





