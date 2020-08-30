Samsung begins mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM

Samsung Electronics announced that its second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has commenced mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.







The new DRAM leverages Samsung's third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process. At 6,400 megabits per second, the new LPDDR5 is about 16 percent faster than the 12Gb LPDDR5 (5,500Mb/s) found in most of today's flagship mobile devices. When made into a 16GB package, the LPDDR5 can transfer about 10 5GB-sized full-HD movies, or 51.2GB of data, in one second."The 1z-based 16Gb LPDDR5 elevates the industry to a new threshold, overcoming a major developmental hurdle in DRAM scaling at advanced nodes," said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to expand our premium DRAM lineup and exceed customer demands, as we lead in growing the overall memory market."Samsung's Pyeongtaek Line 2 is the largest-scale semiconductor production line to date, spanning more than 128,900 square meters (over 1.3 million square feet) – equivalent to about 16 soccer fields.