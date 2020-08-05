Renesas adds RF Amplifier for 4G/5G

Renesas Electronics is now sampling a new F1490 second-generation high-gain, 2-stage RF amplifier that covers the key sub-6 GHz 5G frequency bands from 1.8 GHz to 5.0 GHz. The F1490 benefits designers with simplified product selection for their transmitter (Tx) lineup, elimination of a gain block with better margin, two selectable gain modes for system design flexibility, lower power consumption, and superior performance.



Two selectable gain modes: 39.5 dB high gain or 35.5 dB low gain

High performance OIP3 of 38 dBm and OP1dB of 24 dBm

RF frequency range of 1.8 GHz to 5.0 GHz

Ultra-low quiescent current of 75 mA

Supply voltage of 5V

Up to +115°C TCB operating temperature

Today’s higher data rates drive the need for better radio signal-to-noise ratio

The device is suited for use with both FDD and TDD sub-6 GHz 5G applications.Key features:“The F1490 delivers high gain with selectable modes and ultra-low power consumption, while maintaining high OP1dB performance and 2.4 dB noise figure, to meet all the system-level requirements customers want from their massive MIMO 5G pre-driver,” said Naveen Yanduru, Vice President of RF Communications, Industrial and Communications Business Division at Renesas. “We are excited to continue driving LTE and 5G innovation with our RF amplifier solutions for AAS, 4G/5G base stations, and other wireless communications equipment.”