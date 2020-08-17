Red Hat builds edge use cases with new Kubernetes capabilities

Red Hat unveiled new products and capabilities aimed at helping enterprises launch edge computing strategies built on an open hybrid cloud backbone, including new features in Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.



Red Hat said it believes that Kubernetes and its supporting technologies provide a perfect blend of power, reliability and innovation for edge computing, highlighted by the latest enhancements to Red Hat OpenShift and the newly-launched Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes.



Red Hat’s new capabilities intended for edge use cases include:





3-node cluster support within Red Hat OpenShift 4.5, bringing the full capabilities of enterprise Kubernetes to bear at the network’s edge in a smaller footprint. Combining supervisor and worker nodes, 3-node clusters scale down the size of a Kubernetes deployment without compromising on capabilities, making it ideal for edge sites that are space-constrained while still needing the breadth of Kubernetes features.

Management of thousands of edge sites with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes along with core sites via a single consistent view across the hybrid cloud making highly scaled-out edge architectures as manageable, consistent, compliant and secure as standard datacenter deployments.

Evolving the operating system to meet the demands of the edge with the continued leadership and innovation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, backed by the platform’s long history of running remote workloads.