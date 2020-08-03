Pekka Lundmark takes the helm at Nokia

Pekka Lundmark took over as Nokia’s President and CEO, replacing Rajeev Suri who served as CEO since 2014 and as CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks since 2009. Suri joined the company in 1995.



Lundmark previously was President and CEO of Fortum, a leading energy company based in Espoo, Finland,. Previously, he served as President and CEO of Konecranes, a global material-handling technology company, and from 1990-2000 held multiple executive positions at Nokia, including Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Nokia Networks. Lundmark holds a Master of Science degree from Helsinki University of Technology. He will be based in Espoo, Finland.



Lundmark shared the following blog post: https://www.nokia.com/blog/the-nokia-i-want-to-lead/



