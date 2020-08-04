PacketFabric launches Cloudflare Network Interconnect

PacketFabric has begun offering Cloudflare Network Interconnect through its Network as a Service (NaaS) Marketplace. This provides a private pathway to Cloudflare DDoS Protection and Cloudflare Magic Transit; a dedicated on-ramp to Internet acceleration and optimization via Cloudflare Argo; private access to corporate applications; and a secure origin for Cloudflare’s CDN.



PacketFabric’s SDN platform is a private Layer 2 NaaS that delivers instant and secure connectivity at speeds from 50Mbps to multi-100Gbps.



At launch, PacketFabric will interconnect with the Cloudflare Network Interconnect in 15 North American and APAC markets. Additional North American and international markets are planned to be launched throughout 2020 and 2021."Our customers can now connect to Cloudflare via a private, secure, and dedicated connection through the PacketFabric Marketplace," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO. "PacketFabric is proud to be a launch partner of Cloudflare Network Interconnect. Our large U.S. footprint provides the reach and density to further benefit Cloudflare’s enterprise customers."“At Cloudflare, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the security, performance, and reliability of our customers' networks and teams. By partnering with PacketFabric, we are providing an additional path for our customers to access our services in the location of their choice using the method they prefer. Secure, private, reliable, and efficient software-defined network connectivity between Cloudflare's edge and our customers is another way we are helping to build a better Internet,” said John Graham-Cumming, Chief Technology Officer of Cloudflare.