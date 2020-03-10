Open Eye Consortium announces 53Gbps per lane Multi-Mode SR4

The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) announced two new specifications targeted for 53Gbps per lane applications: SR4 for 100 meters reach over a multi-mode fiber and LR for 10 kilometers reach over a single-mode fiber. The new specs target 53Gbps SFP28 Long-Reach (LR) and 200Gbps QSFP Short-Reach (SR) optical module designs for next generation 5G wireless, enterprise and data center networking applications.



The Open Eye MSA said its new specifications will provide an alternative to higher power and higher cost DSP-based solutions.



The new specs complement the Open Eye MSA’s previously released 200Gbps FR4 specification.



In addition, the Open Eye MSA will be hosting two webinars aimed at introducing network planners and optical module developers to this new exciting technology:



Webinar 1





Topic: Reduce Cost, Power and Latency with Open Eye MSA based Optical Connectivity

Description: This webinar is targeted for Data Center, Enterprise and Telecom network architects. Presenters will overview the benefits of the Open Eye MSA approach enabling low cost, low power and low latency optical modules for 200Gbps and 400Gbps connectivity deployments.

Webinar 2

Topic: Reducing the Cost of 200Gbps and 400Gbps Optics using Open Eye MSA compliant Chipset Solutions

Description: This webinar is targeted for manufacturers of optical modules. The Open Eye MSA approach is a natural evolution relative to today’s high-volume optical nodes, enabling users to scale to next generation Baud rates. Presenters will overview chip-set and test solutions for implementation of modules based on Open Eye MSA specifications.





The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.



A whitepaper is available to view and download.



In addition, the Open Eye MSA announced the draft of its multi-mode specification available to its members for comments, with general availability targeted for release in Fall 2020.



http://www.openeye-msa.org The Open Eye Consortium (Open Eye MSA) published its 53 Gbps single-mode specification defining the requirements for analog PAM-4 solutions for 50G SFP, 100G DSFP, 200G QSFP, and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP single-mode modules.The Open Eye MSA aims to accelerate the adoption of PAM-4 optical interconnects scaling to 50Gbps, 100Gbps, 200Gbps, and 400Gbps by expanding upon existing standards to enable optical module implementations using less complex, lower cost, lower power, and optimized analog clock and data recovery (CDR) based architectures in addition to existing digital signal processing (DSP) architectures.A whitepaper is available to view and download.In addition, the Open Eye MSA announced the draft of its multi-mode specification available to its members for comments, with general availability targeted for release in Fall 2020.

The Open Eye MSA is also excited to announce that its membership has grown to 37 members with the addition of Credo Semiconductor, Fuji Xerox and Lumentum to its list of members.