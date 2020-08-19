Nutanix and Intel build a joint innovation lab

Nutanix and Intel agreed to establish physical labs – with both on-site and remote access – to enable and accelerate the adoption of new Intel Technologies on Nutanix architecture, leveraging tools and expertise to optimize joint solutions, and generating compelling proof-points for stronger marketing efforts by Nutanix and Intel. The idea is to productize Intel’s latest innovations in compute, networking, and storage with the Nutanix software stack.



“The Innovation Lab launch with Nutanix is an exciting foundation to integrate Intel’s latest and most innovative technology on the Nutanix stack,” said Jason Grebe, Corporate Vice President of Cloud & Enterprise Solutions Group at Intel. “We’re looking forward to delivering continued product performance and agility for our customers with this collaboration.”



