NTT Ltd. adds Megaport POP in Hong Kong

NTT Ltd. is now hosting a Megaport Point of Presence (PoP) at its Tai Po Data Center in Hong Kong.



The new Megaport PoP at NTT Ltd.’s Tai Po Data Center is an expansion from the existing PoP at the company’s Financial Data Center in Hong Kong. Through this expanded partnership, NTT Ltd.’s data center clients in the region can establish direct, scalable, and secure connections to multiple Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Nutanix Xi Cloud, Salesforce and SAP, via a single port that supports multiple virtual connections, allowing businesses to rapidly and flexibly connect to their choice of cloud and can simplify the building of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. Clients who use both Financial Data Center and Tai Po Data Center can also enjoy enhanced resiliency through a dual PoPs solution.



“Our deepened partnership with Megaport is a result of rising demand of more secure, reliable and agile hybrid cloud solutions within our data center networks in Hong Kong. With Megaport’s strong portfolio of Cloud Service Providers, the deployment of an additional PoP at our Tai Po Data Center is an important milestone for us to deliver unparalleled end-to-end solutions that help enterprises navigate digital transformation through unprecedented uncertainty,” said Steven So, EVP, Group ICTI, Data Center Services, APAC, NTT Ltd.



NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers division operates a data center platform spanning 20+ countries and regions with over 500,000 square metres of colocation space across more than 160 data centers.



