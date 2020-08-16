NTT launches Private Cloud in Hong Kong and Singapore

NTT Ltd. has launched a Private Cloud for Enterprise service in Hong Kong and Singapore.



NTT provides the infrastructure where clients can optimally deploy their workloads on NTT's private cloud, data center and network or as part of their own IT service and public cloud services. The hybrid offer incorporates robust managed services which offer a simple user experience, orchestration, management and support across the data center, cloud environment including hyperscale offerings, up to the application layer. NTT also provides consulting services to help clients navigate to the cloud.



"NTT Ltd.’s cloud solutions continue to evolve to meet the demands of a dynamically changing landscape. We are proactive in our development of high-performance software solutions and with Private Cloud for Enterprise, we are able to leverage the most up-to-date technology to deliver enhanced network economics to our customers. With leading SLAs, security and compliance features, this cloud solution helps us meet our customers’ business imperatives and rapidly expand into new markets, on a global scale," said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, Global Operations and CIO, Mavenir.



Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice President, Services for NTT Ltd, said, “Enterprises today are using various applications with a large amount of data stored in various platforms and they want to manage their hybrid IT securely. Our Private Cloud service will specifically target these high growth sectors supporting clients to manage their critical applications, including SAP, to enhance the agility and flexibility in securely managing large volumes of data in the cloud. Our top tier infrastructure, managed and professional services will respond to the strong and growing digital transformation demands in Asia. Financial clients, for example, can quickly develop new businesses by incorporating the latest technologies while complying with security regulation in each country. Manufacturers, for example, can fuel growth of their business leveraging private cloud to power critical and time-sensitive business operations.”